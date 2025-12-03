Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,181,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007,507 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,850,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $190.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.23. The stock has a market cap of $73.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $192.33.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

