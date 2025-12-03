CW Advisors LLC Buys 5,802 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

CW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 276,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,802 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $28,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,993,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,127,984,000 after buying an additional 1,136,167 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,576,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,606,694,000 after acquiring an additional 128,977 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Arista Networks by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,959,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,778,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,198 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $933,626,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at about $1,228,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $127.23 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $164.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.38 and its 200-day moving average is $124.88. The firm has a market cap of $160.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Activity

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 30.28%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $3,858,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,843.36. The trade was a 69.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $8,608,360.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 2,009,464 shares of company stock valued at $293,774,712 in the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $136.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 price target (up from $179.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.31.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

