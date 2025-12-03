Invesco Ltd. Sells 359,376 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,997,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359,376 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 0.5% of Invesco Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,913,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 566.7% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 266.7% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $154.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.38 and a 200-day moving average of $166.65. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.12 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 9.33%.The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PM

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.