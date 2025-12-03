Visa Inc. $V Stake Decreased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,615,070 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 109,386 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.6% of Invesco Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,768,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Visa by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 39,575 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 32.3% during the first quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its position in Visa by 1.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total transaction of $302,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,432.64. The trade was a 26.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total transaction of $707,919.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,789.09. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,042 shares of company stock worth $8,175,152. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.3%

V stock opened at $329.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $339.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.00 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $398.00 price objective on Visa and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $408.00 price target (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.