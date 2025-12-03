Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 276,580 Shares of Ecovyst Inc. $ECVT

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,580 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.37% of Ecovyst worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Ecovyst by 321.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,242,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,377 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 1st quarter valued at $5,448,000. Voss Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 1,198,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after purchasing an additional 679,299 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 1st quarter worth $2,004,000. Finally, Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 977.3% during the first quarter. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. now owns 287,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 260,982 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ECVT shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Monday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecovyst has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

NYSE ECVT opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.49. Ecovyst Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 14.34% and a positive return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $204.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.74 million. Analysts anticipate that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

