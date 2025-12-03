Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 16,993 Shares of PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – April $APRP

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – April (BATS:APRP – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,993 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 37.34% of PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – April worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – April by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – April by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – April by 332.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 8,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – April in the second quarter worth $1,115,000.

Get PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF - April alerts:

PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:APRP opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.56. PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – April has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50.

About PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – April

The PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF – April (APRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. APRP was launched on Mar 29, 2024 and is issued by PGIM.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – April (BATS:APRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.