Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation $VAC

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.33% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $8,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,931,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,101,000 after buying an additional 48,585 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 32.2% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,089,000 after acquiring an additional 444,126 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 19.4% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,816,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,316,000 after acquiring an additional 294,937 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,191,000 after acquiring an additional 85,230 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 800,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,413,000 after acquiring an additional 21,631 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christian Asmar purchased 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.44 per share, for a total transaction of $3,984,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,130,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,943,329.60. The trade was a 2.08% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Mccarten acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.08 per share, for a total transaction of $240,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,080.64. The trade was a 57.42% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought 96,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,566,692 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 0.5%

VAC opened at $54.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation has a 12 month low of $44.58 and a 12 month high of $98.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 3.44%.The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.700-7.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on VAC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $87.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $127.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.38.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

