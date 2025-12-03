AIB Group (LON:AIBG) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 786 and last traded at GBX 784, with a volume of 3429 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 780.

AIB Group Trading Down 0.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of £16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 705.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 638.24.

AIB Group Company Profile

AIB Group plc operates predominantly in Ireland and the United Kingdom. Our shares are quoted on the Euronext Dublin and the London stock exchange and we are a member of the FTSE4Good index. Our three core segments are: Retail Banking, Capital Markets and AIB UK. We also operate wholesale treasury activities along with control and support functions.

