Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.93 and last traded at $67.5990, with a volume of 25346 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.47.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 460.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

About Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

