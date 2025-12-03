ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.41 and last traded at $43.5350, with a volume of 9373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.12.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MT shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.98.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.86. The company has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 4.99%. ArcelorMittal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,171,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,647,000 after purchasing an additional 55,549 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,872,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,021,000 after buying an additional 337,158 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 405.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,181,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,706,000 after buying an additional 947,532 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter worth $41,399,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 947,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,267,000 after acquiring an additional 128,045 shares during the last quarter. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

