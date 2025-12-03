Primorus Investments (LON:PRIM) Trading Up 2.6% – Time to Buy?

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM – Get Free Report) rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.50 and last traded at GBX 4. Approximately 8,022 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 257,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.90.
Primorus Investments Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £5.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.79.
Primorus Investments (LON:PRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.43) EPS for the quarter. Primorus Investments had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 16.76%.
Primorus Investments Company Profile
Primorus Investments plc is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments in small and mid cap firms. The firm focuses to invest in financial services, natural resources, energy, clean technology, financial technology, business technology, infrastructure, property, consultancy, brand licensing and leisure sectors.
