Privia Health Group, Inc. $PRVA Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,807 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.26% of Privia Health Group worth $7,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upped their price target on Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

Privia Health Group stock opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.75. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.83.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $213.61 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Privia Health Group Profile

(Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.