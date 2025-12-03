Rhumbline Advisers Sells 29,193 Shares of Unity Software Inc. $U

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,193 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.07% of Unity Software worth $6,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 148.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 13,245 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,064,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,587,000 after buying an additional 36,105 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE U opened at $44.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.57. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $46.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.31 and a beta of 2.04.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $470.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.87 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 24.15%.The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $10,482,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,048,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,948,761.78. This trade represents a 19.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 13,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $566,243.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 408,886 shares in the company, valued at $16,919,702.68. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 2,506,658 shares of company stock valued at $107,478,975 in the last 90 days. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Macquarie upgraded Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.99.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

