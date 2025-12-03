Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Trading 27.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 27.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 1,471,001 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 537% from the average session volume of 230,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Noble Mineral Exploration Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$9.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a current ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 16.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
About Noble Mineral Exploration
Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. The company was formerly known as Ring of Fire Resources Inc and changed its name to Noble Mineral Exploration Inc in March 2012.
