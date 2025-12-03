Rhumbline Advisers Buys 10,744 Shares of Diodes Incorporated $DIOD

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,744 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.32% of Diodes worth $7,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Diodes by 56.9% in the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 846,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,749,000 after buying an additional 306,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diodes by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,244,000 after acquiring an additional 36,488 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Diodes by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,336,000 after acquiring an additional 54,309 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Diodes by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,880,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Diodes by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,597,000 after acquiring an additional 15,923 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diodes

In other news, Director Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.42, for a total transaction of $284,520.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 244,397 shares in the company, valued at $11,589,305.74. This trade represents a 2.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Diodes in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Diodes from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

Diodes Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $46.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.60. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $67.12.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter. Diodes had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 2.81%. Analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

Read More

