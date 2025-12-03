Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 72.90 and last traded at GBX 72.90, with a volume of 13187525 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.73.

Wishbone Gold Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 109.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 76.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,643.84 and a beta of 1.30.

Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported GBX (28) EPS for the quarter.

Wishbone Gold Company Profile

Wishbone Gold Plc is listed in London on the LSE AIM market and the AQUIS stock exchange.

It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.

The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.

