Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 192,670 Shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc $CNK

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,670 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Cinemark worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter worth $32,297,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at $1,532,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Cinemark by 27.3% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 338,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after acquiring an additional 72,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 242.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period.

Cinemark Stock Performance

Cinemark stock opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.58. Cinemark Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.07.

Cinemark Increases Dividend

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $857.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.47 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 4.93%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Cinemark’s payout ratio is 34.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Cinemark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cinemark from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

