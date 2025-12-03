119,854 Shares in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. $PLOW Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 119,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.52% of Douglas Dynamics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $61,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 18.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLOW shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson set a $39.00 target price on Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Down 0.4%

Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $31.84 on Wednesday. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $733.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.54.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.27 million. Douglas Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.05%.

About Douglas Dynamics

(Free Report)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.