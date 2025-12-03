Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Kinetik Holdings Inc. $KNTK

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNTK – Free Report) by 80.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,845 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KNTK. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Kinetik during the first quarter worth $41,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kinetik by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC grew its position in shares of Kinetik by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Kinetik Stock Performance

Shares of KNTK opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.78. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $31.33 and a one year high of $67.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kinetik ( NYSE:KNTK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 6.70%.The business had revenue of $463.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Kinetik news, insider Jamie Welch purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $276,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,687,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,486,934.87. The trade was a 0.22% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Kinetik from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kinetik from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Mizuho set a $48.00 price target on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinetik has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KNTK

Kinetik Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.