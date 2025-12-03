Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. $ONTO

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,761 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of Onto Innovation worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 3,690.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 148.5% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $154.01 on Wednesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.88 and a twelve month high of $228.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.14 and a 200 day moving average of $113.43.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $218.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.23 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Onto Innovation has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.330 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ONTO. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Onto Innovation from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.25.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

