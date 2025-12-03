The Andersons, Inc. $ANDE Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,999 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.27% of Andersons worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Andersons in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Andersons in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Andersons in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Andersons during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANDE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Andersons from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Andersons in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Andersons has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

In related news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $154,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 23,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,476.64. This trade represents a 11.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANDE stock opened at $52.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.64. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $53.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 0.63%.Andersons’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

