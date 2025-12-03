Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Position in Talos Energy Inc. $TALO

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 212.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,045 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Talos Energy worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Talos Energy in the first quarter worth about $5,327,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,310,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,033,000 after buying an additional 449,377 shares during the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 4,251,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,322,000 after acquiring an additional 437,788 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,544,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Talos Energy by 16.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,183,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,224,000 after acquiring an additional 304,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TALO opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.23. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.75.

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $382.96 million for the quarter. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

TALO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

