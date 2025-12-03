Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in CareDx, Inc. $CDNA

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,320 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.31% of CareDx worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 292.9% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CareDx by 20,200.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in CareDx by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in CareDx in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. CareDx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $26.37. The company has a market capitalization of $896.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average of $15.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $100.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.25 million. CareDx had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNA has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of CareDx from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CareDx from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CareDx

About CareDx

(Free Report)

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.