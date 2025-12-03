Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mercury General Corporation $MCY

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 451.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 49,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Mercury General by 2.7% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Mercury General by 1.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Mercury General by 7.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Mercury General in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Mercury General in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Mercury General Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE MCY opened at $91.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.90. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Mercury General Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.19 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.71. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mercury General Corporation will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.02%.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

