Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. $TVTX

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 510,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,496 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.57% of Travere Therapeutics worth $7,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 54,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy Coughlin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $630,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 55,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,165. The trade was a 24.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sandra Calvin sold 67,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $2,416,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 48,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,620. This represents a 58.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 223,487 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,117 over the last 90 days. 4.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TVTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.00. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $37.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.59. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 50.64% and a negative return on equity of 717.68%. The business had revenue of $164.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 162.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

