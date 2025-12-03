Persio Lisboa Acquires 5,085 Shares of James Hardie Industries (ASX:JHX) Stock

James Hardie Industries plc (ASX:JHX – Get Free Report) insider Persio Lisboa purchased 5,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$19.71 per share, for a total transaction of A$100,225.35.

James Hardie Industries Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.79, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

James Hardie Industries plc engages in the manufacture and sale of fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. It operates in three segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products.

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.