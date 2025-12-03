Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Autoliv (ALV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Autoliv (NYSE: ALV) recently:

12/1/2025 – Autoliv had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/26/2025 – Autoliv was given a new $140.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

11/26/2025 – Autoliv was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $109.00.

11/25/2025 – Autoliv had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/24/2025 – Autoliv had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/13/2025 – Autoliv had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/21/2025 – Autoliv was given a new $134.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

10/20/2025 – Autoliv had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

10/20/2025 – Autoliv had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $133.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/20/2025 – Autoliv had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/20/2025 – Autoliv had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $132.00 to $129.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/10/2025 – Autoliv was given a new $133.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/10/2025 – Autoliv had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $135.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/10/2025 – Autoliv was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $133.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Autoliv had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/7/2025 – Autoliv had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $123.00.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 35.95%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

