WEX Inc. $WEX Stock Holdings Lessened by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,673 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.16% of WEX worth $8,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX by 282.1% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in WEX during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 22.1% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEX alerts:

Insider Activity at WEX

In other WEX news, Director Stephen Montgomery Smith purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,816.75. This trade represents a 14.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total transaction of $225,327.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 15,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,348,884.38. This represents a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

WEX Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE WEX opened at $146.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.45 and a 1-year high of $189.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.14. WEX had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 10.81%.The firm had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. WEX has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.760-3.960 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 15.760-15.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WEX shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of WEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on WEX from $185.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEX

WEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.