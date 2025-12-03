Damian Banks Acquires 200,000 Shares of Kip McGrath Education Centres (ASX:KME) Stock

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME – Get Free Report) insider Damian Banks acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.51 per share, with a total value of A$102,800.00.

Damian Banks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 12th, Damian Banks bought 200,000 shares of Kip McGrath Education Centres stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of A$119,800.00.

Kip McGrath Education Centres Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.79.

About Kip McGrath Education Centres

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited provides tutoring services in Australasia, Europe, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides tutorial assistance in English and Maths to primary and secondary students; and online tutoring services. It also sells and services to franchise network.

