Lev Mizikovsky Buys 75,000 Shares of Advance ZincTek (ASX:ANO) Stock

Advance ZincTek Limited (ASX:ANO – Get Free Report) insider Lev Mizikovsky bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.20 per share, for a total transaction of A$89,625.00.
Advance ZincTek Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.41 million, a PE ratio of -53.53 and a beta of 0.90.
Advance ZincTek Company Profile
