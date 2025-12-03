Lev Mizikovsky Buys 75,000 Shares of Advance ZincTek (ASX:ANO) Stock

Advance ZincTek Limited (ASX:ANO – Get Free Report) insider Lev Mizikovsky bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.20 per share, for a total transaction of A$89,625.00.

Advance ZincTek Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.41 million, a PE ratio of -53.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Advance ZincTek alerts:

Advance ZincTek Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Advance ZincTek Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures aluminum oxide powder, and zinc oxide dispersions and powder for use in the personal care sector in Australia, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes dispersion of mineral-only UV filters in cosmetic emollients that are used for sunscreen, skincare, and pharmaceutical formulations, as well as alumina plate-like powders used for cosmetic applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Advance ZincTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance ZincTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.