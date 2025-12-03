JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. $OGS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 420,934 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.69% of ONE Gas worth $29,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at $51,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 5,362.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OGS opened at $80.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.47. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.38 and a 1 year high of $83.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.70.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $379.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. ONE Gas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.340-4.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 62.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.72.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

