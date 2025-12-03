Peel Mining (ASX:PEX) Insider Acquires A$200,000.07 in Stock

Peel Mining Limited (ASX:PEX – Get Free Report) insider Graham Hardie purchased 2,352,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of A$200,000.07.

Graham Hardie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 22nd, Graham Hardie acquired 166,667 shares of Peel Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.09 per share, with a total value of A$15,333.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of $63.92 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Peel Mining Limited engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in Australia. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Mallee Bull project comprising an area of 85 square kilometers located in the south of Cobar, New South Wales.

