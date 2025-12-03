Vmoto (ASX:VMT) Insider Erchuan (Martin) Zhou Purchases 17,723,074 Shares

Vmoto Limited (ASX:VMT – Get Free Report) insider Erchuan (Martin) Zhou purchased 17,723,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.08 per share, with a total value of A$1,417,845.92.

The company has a market cap of $35.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Vmoto Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of electric two-wheel vehicles worldwide. Its electric two-wheel vehicles include electric mopeds and motorcycles under the VMOTO and VMOTO Fleet brand names. The company also offers smart connectivity, IOT, and business case EV solutions; finance and warranty services; and accessories, such as customized packages, t-shirts, key chains, notebooks, shirts, trousers, bags, mugs, hats, rear luggage and side box racks, phone holders, front guards, seat cushions and covers, windshields, net bags, winter care, covers, helmets, and gloves.

