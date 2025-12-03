Vmoto (ASX:VMT) Insider Erchuan (Martin) Zhou Purchases 17,723,074 Shares

Vmoto Limited (ASX:VMT – Get Free Report) insider Erchuan (Martin) Zhou purchased 17,723,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.08 per share, with a total value of A$1,417,845.92.
Vmoto Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $35.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.73.
About Vmoto
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vmoto
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Wall Street’s Sleeping Giant: Is Amazon About to Wake Up?
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Checkmate in the Cloud: ServiceNow’s Shopping Spree
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- The Contrarian Case for MSTR Amid MSCI Delisting Debacle
Receive News & Ratings for Vmoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vmoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.