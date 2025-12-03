Financial Comparison: Flughafen Wien (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) versus Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL)

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) and Flughafen Wien (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bristow Group and Flughafen Wien”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bristow Group $1.47 billion 0.71 $94.80 million $4.78 7.57 Flughafen Wien $1.14 billion 3.75 $234.01 million $0.75 16.99

Analyst Ratings

Flughafen Wien has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bristow Group. Bristow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flughafen Wien, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bristow Group and Flughafen Wien, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bristow Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Flughafen Wien 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility and Risk

Bristow Group has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flughafen Wien has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bristow Group and Flughafen Wien’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bristow Group 8.24% 12.86% 5.49% Flughafen Wien 20.50% 13.42% 9.31%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.3% of Bristow Group shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Bristow Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bristow Group beats Flughafen Wien on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc. provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews. The company has a fleet of aircrafts. It has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, the Dutch Caribbean, the Falkland Islands, India, Ireland, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the United Kingdom, and United States. Bristow Group Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

About Flughafen Wien

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport. The company's Airport segment operates and maintains aircraft movement areas and terminals, as well as equipment and facilities for passenger and baggage handling, as well as security controls for passengers. This segment also offers various services to support airport operations, deals with emergencies and disruptions, and ensures security. Its Handling & Security services segment provides various services for the handling of aircraft and passengers on scheduled and charter flights, as well as for the handling of general aviation aircraft and passengers. This segment also operates the general aviation center; and provides security controls for passengers and hand luggage. The company's Retail & Properties segment offers services that support airport operations, including shopping, food and beverages, VIP, lounges, and parking, as well as develops and markets properties. This segment offers services to passengers, users of parking facilities, hotel guests, conference participants, employees at the site, and meeters and greeters. Its Malta segment operates Malta airport; and provides aviation and parking services, as well as rents retail and office space. The Other segment offers technical and repair, energy supply and waste disposal, telecommunication and information technology, electromechanical and building, construction management, and consulting services, as well as construction and maintenance services for infrastructure facilities. The company is headquartered in Schwechat, Austria.

