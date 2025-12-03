Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Receives $38.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

RHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research lowered Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Robert Half from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Robert Half from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Robert Half from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd.

Shares of RHI opened at $27.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average is $36.23. Robert Half has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $78.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Robert Half had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Robert Half has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Robert Half will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.6%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.25%.

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 6,505 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $187,799.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,125.44. This trade represents a 35.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Quarry LP raised its position in Robert Half by 540.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in Robert Half in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Robert Half by 927.7% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half by 952.4% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

