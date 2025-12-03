Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.6667.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Atmos Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of ATO stock opened at $170.13 on Friday. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $136.05 and a fifty-two week high of $180.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.14.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $737.48 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.40%.

Institutional Trading of Atmos Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 105.4% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 141.2% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

