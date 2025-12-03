Contrasting SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) and One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS)

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) and One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares SiTime and One Stop Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiTime -25.18% -5.69% -4.76% One Stop Systems -11.47% -26.14% -17.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SiTime and One Stop Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiTime 2 0 6 0 2.50 One Stop Systems 1 0 3 0 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

SiTime presently has a consensus target price of $332.14, suggesting a potential upside of 7.87%. One Stop Systems has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.56%. Given One Stop Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe One Stop Systems is more favorable than SiTime.

This table compares SiTime and One Stop Systems”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiTime $202.70 million 39.65 -$93.60 million ($2.96) -104.02 One Stop Systems $54.69 million 2.72 -$13.63 million ($0.32) -18.97

One Stop Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SiTime. SiTime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than One Stop Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.3% of SiTime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of One Stop Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of SiTime shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of One Stop Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

SiTime has a beta of 2.55, meaning that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, One Stop Systems has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SiTime beats One Stop Systems on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense. The company sells its products directly to customers, distributors, and resellers. SiTime Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of high-performance compute, high speed storage hardware and software, switch fabrics, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the central processing unit, graphical processing unit, high-speed switch fabrics, and flash storage technologies. It provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs, tablets, and handheld compute devices. The company also offers ruggedized mobile tablets and handhelds that meet the specialized requirement for devices deployed at the edge in a diverse set of environmental conditions. It sells its products to multinational companies, governmental agencies, military contractors, military services, and technology providers through its website, web store, direct sales team, and original equipment manufacturer focused sales, as well as through a network of resellers and distributors. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Escondido, California.

