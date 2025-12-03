Groupe la Francaise Acquires Shares of 44,909 CME Group Inc. $CME

Groupe la Francaise bought a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,344,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. Jessup Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in CME Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $313.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CME Group from $312.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CME Group from $296.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on CME Group from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.83, for a total transaction of $98,475.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,463.64. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $102,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 7,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,962. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,147 shares of company stock valued at $562,079. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of CME stock opened at $277.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.83. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.62 and a 1 year high of $290.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 58.84%.The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

