Legal & General Group Plc Buys 5,342 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. $CWST

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $8,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,552,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,105,000 after buying an additional 44,464 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 71,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after buying an additional 11,410 shares during the period. ANB Bank acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Summitry LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $95.00 price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $125.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.75.

Shares of CWST opened at $95.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.35 and a beta of 0.80. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $121.24.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $485.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.24 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 0.85%.Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

