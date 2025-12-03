JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 252,555 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,312 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $29,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 50.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,114,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,360,000 after buying an additional 1,049,697 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,181,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,223,000 after acquiring an additional 326,435 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,031,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,090,000 after acquiring an additional 224,015 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,537,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $818,905,000 after acquiring an additional 204,826 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 388,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,621,000 after purchasing an additional 182,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.56.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Sr. Waun sold 1,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,500. This trade represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $731,278.21. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $368,101.07. The trade was a 66.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 87,203 shares of company stock worth $12,990,384 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:WMS opened at $152.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $155.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 14.82%.The firm had revenue of $850.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 12.29%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Featured Articles

