JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Constellium SE $CSTM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 139.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,171,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,265,401 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Constellium were worth $28,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 1,034.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Constellium during the second quarter worth about $56,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Constellium during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Constellium during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Constellium in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Constellium stock opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. Constellium SE has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.25. Constellium had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 1.42%.The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSTM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Constellium from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised Constellium from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Constellium from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Constellium in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellium presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

