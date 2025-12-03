JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $29.28 Million Holdings in KBR, Inc. $KBR

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 610,834 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 63,296 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in KBR were worth $29,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of KBR by 406.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 189,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,094,000 after acquiring an additional 152,227 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in KBR by 25.3% in the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 27,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in KBR by 37.5% in the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 19,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 108.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC now owns 33,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 17,182 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of KBR by 4.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KBR opened at $43.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.54. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.61 and a 52-week high of $61.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.49.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.52%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KBR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on KBR in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of KBR in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial set a $62.00 price objective on KBR in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on KBR from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of KBR from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.09.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

