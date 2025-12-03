Groupe la Francaise Sells 34,166 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Groupe la Francaise trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 141,526 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 34,166 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 238.8% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,356 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after buying an additional 99,638 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in NIKE by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 221,117 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,708,000 after buying an additional 48,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,823,785 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,086,042,000 after acquiring an additional 672,705 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,963,000. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 658,598 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $41,808,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NKE opened at $64.98 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $82.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 84.10%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $306,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,052.92. This represents a 12.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $5,577,854.40. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 647,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,965,452. This trade represents a 11.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler set a $84.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised NIKE from a “sector perform” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.24.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

