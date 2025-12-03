JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 309,738 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 502,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,738 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $30,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 152.6% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HSBC in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HSBC during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in HSBC during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

HSBC Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE HSBC opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $247.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $74.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.63 and a 200-day moving average of $65.25.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 12.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.68%.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Articles

