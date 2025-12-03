Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF $EAGL Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL – Free Report) by 156.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,154,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703,694 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF were worth $34,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MSA Advisors LLC raised its position in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. MSA Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,096,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF by 57.9% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 94,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 34,834 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 497,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,929,000 after buying an additional 247,597 shares during the period. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,593,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,102,000 after acquiring an additional 432,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF stock opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.53 and a 200 day moving average of $30.57. Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.58 and a 12 month high of $32.54.

The Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (EAGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in value stocks from around the globe, selected based on the advisers estimate of long-term intrinsic value. The ETF converted from a separately managed account.

