JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 283,421 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. $TDS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 842,088 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 283,421 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $29,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 53.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,795 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.9% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 28,986 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 11,596 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Telephone and Data Systems

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, CAO Anita J. Kroll sold 16,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $632,787.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 870 shares in the company, valued at $33,947.40. This trade represents a 94.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

TDS opened at $39.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -40.84 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.70. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.07 and a 52-week high of $42.74.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $308.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently -14.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDS. Wall Street Zen cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

