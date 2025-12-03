JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $30.68 Million Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. $PK

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,998,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 410,176 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $30,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PK. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,593,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 374.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 29,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 23,558 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 179.5% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 38,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 24,911 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 116.3% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 352,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 189,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

PK has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.07 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.87.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Park Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-1.970 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.5%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,428.57%.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

