JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. $RGNX

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,852,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 512,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.08% of REGENXBIO worth $31,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the first quarter worth $1,123,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 27,341 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,453,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 13,458 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Curran Simpson sold 20,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $262,634.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 216,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,964.44. This represents a 8.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,169 shares of company stock worth $416,598. Corporate insiders own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $13.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.14.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $29.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.41 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 110.29% and a negative return on equity of 78.29%. Analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

(Free Report)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.