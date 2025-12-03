Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Park National Co. $PRK

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Park National were worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRK. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Park National during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Park National by 66.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Park National by 18.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Park National in the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Park National by 22,760.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRK has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Park National from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Park National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Park National from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.00.

Park National Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE PRK opened at $154.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.73. Park National Co. has a 52 week low of $137.97 and a 52 week high of $194.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.58.

Park National Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is 39.41%.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

Featured Articles

