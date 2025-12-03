Swiss National Bank Has $3.11 Billion Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,657,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177,600 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.9% of Swiss National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,111,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% during the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 36.4% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its stake in Alphabet by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $315.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $328.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.67.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 35.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.66, for a total transaction of $32,401.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,104 shares in the company, valued at $5,750,916.64. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total value of $9,640,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,304,619 shares in the company, valued at $683,642,180.16. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,628 shares of company stock valued at $50,942,622. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Roth Capital upped their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $288.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.